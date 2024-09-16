Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CBIZ worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 2,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CBIZ by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBZ opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

