Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

EQIX stock opened at $871.54 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $811.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.71.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

