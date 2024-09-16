The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $23.75

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $23.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.