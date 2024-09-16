TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

