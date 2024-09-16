Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Up 0.4%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.74 and last traded at $152.04. Approximately 596,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,011,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $15,591,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 4.0% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 21,865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

