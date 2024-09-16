Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Target accounts for 3.5% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Target by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $151.36 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

