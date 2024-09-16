Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $579.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $220,391. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

