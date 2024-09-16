Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 5,039 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Studio City International Trading Down 13.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $581.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.47.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

