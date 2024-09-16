Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Free Report ) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 587,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 92.72%.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

