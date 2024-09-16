Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 127,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Stratasys by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,504 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. 221,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,022. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

