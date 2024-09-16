StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of CLRO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.80. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
