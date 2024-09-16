StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.80. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

About ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

