StockNews.com Downgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

TAT Technologies stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

