Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SPLP opened at $41.49 on Friday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.93% of Steel Partners worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.