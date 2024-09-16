Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.
SRAD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Shares of SRAD stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
