Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

SRAD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sportradar Group

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 935,909 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 236,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.