Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
VEA stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
