Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 546 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $98.42 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

