Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartkem

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smartkem stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.35% of Smartkem as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Smartkem alerts:

Smartkem Stock Performance

Shares of SMTK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. Smartkem has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Smartkem Company Profile

Smartkem ( NASDAQ:SMTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.