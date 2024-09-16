Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
