Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.