Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys 2,884 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.