Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

