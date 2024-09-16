Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSRR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $85,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $343,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 46,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,158 in the last 90 days. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $414.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

