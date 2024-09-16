Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Decreases By 59.1%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 212,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,947. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.