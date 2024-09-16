Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Decreases By 59.1%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 212,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,947. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.95.
Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.