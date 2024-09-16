Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Declines By 28.7%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEDS
SemiLEDs Price Performance
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.