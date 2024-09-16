Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Declines By 28.7%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of LEDS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

