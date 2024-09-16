Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Decreases By 64.0%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 42,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SLRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,332. The firm has a market cap of $931,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($53.60) by $51.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -214.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.