Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Increases By 107.4%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

RMI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 7,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,177. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

