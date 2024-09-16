Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Drops By 27.4%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 0.2 %
PT United Tractors Tbk stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $37.54.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
