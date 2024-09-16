Short Interest in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Rises By 19.2%

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 99.8 %

PLMIW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,688. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

