Short Interest in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Drops By 29.7%

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 648,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRZO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 61,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,490. ParaZero Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

