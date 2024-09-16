Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Decreases By 25.7%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 777,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 204,821 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NNY stock remained flat at $8.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

