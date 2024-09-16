Short Interest in NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Decreases By 29.0%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

NLCP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,465. NewLake Capital Partners has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

NewLake Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

