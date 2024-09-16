Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Declines By 30.5%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCCRF remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Monday. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

