Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Declines By 43.5%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXQ stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 327,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,047. The company has a market capitalization of $465.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXQ. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 224.9% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 326,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 167.8% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

