Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Declines By 43.5%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SOXQ stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 327,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,047. The company has a market capitalization of $465.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
