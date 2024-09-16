Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Declines By 62.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,454,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,997,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 349,604 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 183,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,932,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO remained flat at $22.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,098. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

