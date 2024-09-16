Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Declines By 62.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,454,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,997,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 349,604 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 183,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,560,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,932,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJO remained flat at $22.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,098. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.