Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 11.7%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $8.62 on Monday, hitting $453.98. The stock had a trading volume of 474,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.31.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

