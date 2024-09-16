Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Drops By 34.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 1,421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 546.7 days.

E.On Stock Performance

ENAKF stock remained flat at $14.77 during trading on Friday. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

