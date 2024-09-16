Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Drops By 34.6%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 1,421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 546.7 days.
E.On Stock Performance
ENAKF stock remained flat at $14.77 during trading on Friday. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
E.On Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.