Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Grows By 29.6%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DMEHF stock traded up 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.25. 39,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,749. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is 0.21.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

