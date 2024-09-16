Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Grows By 29.6%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance
Shares of DMEHF stock traded up 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.25. 39,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,749. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is 0.21.
About Desert Mountain Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What does consumer price index measure?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.