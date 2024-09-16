Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Increases By 40.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Demant A/S
Demant A/S Trading Down 1.4 %
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Demant A/S
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.