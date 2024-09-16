Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Rises By 12.2%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,600 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 849,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.74. 179,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,092. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. Cohu has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 558.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 158.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.