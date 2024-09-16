Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 91.7%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CNFinance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CNF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 10,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 874.07 and a quick ratio of 679.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.
CNFinance Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNFinance
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.