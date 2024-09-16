Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Expands By 91.7%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 10,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 874.07 and a quick ratio of 679.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

