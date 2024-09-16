Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Increases By 75.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 20,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

