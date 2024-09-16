Short Interest in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Drops By 35.1%

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKHAU remained flat at 11.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 10.51. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of 10.08 and a 52-week high of 12.21.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Featured Stories

