Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Declines By 35.3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 480,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of RILYN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,529. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.