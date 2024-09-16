Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rises By 24.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ATLO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Ames National has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ames National by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
