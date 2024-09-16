Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Decreases By 13.8%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 670,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 846,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.