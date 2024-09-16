Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Rises By 14.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.