Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rises By 17.2%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMKBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

