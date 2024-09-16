Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 111,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,653. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Senti Biosciences will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences comprises 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned 5.70% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

