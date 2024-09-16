Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 111,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Senti Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,653. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Senti Biosciences will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

About Senti Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences comprises 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned 5.70% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.