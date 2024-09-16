Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in August

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,729,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 10,932,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,487.7 days.

Seatrium Stock Performance

Shares of SMBMF stock remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Monday. Seatrium has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

About Seatrium

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

