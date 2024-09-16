Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in August

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,729,100 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 10,932,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,487.7 days.
Seatrium Stock Performance
Shares of SMBMF stock remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Monday. Seatrium has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.
About Seatrium
