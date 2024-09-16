Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 30.2% in August

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SHIP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 126,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,462. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
