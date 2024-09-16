Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 30.2% in August

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 4.7 %

SHIP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 126,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,462. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seanergy Maritime

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.