Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,081,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

